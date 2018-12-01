CorVel Co. (CRVL) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CorVel in the second quarter valued at $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CorVel by 66.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CorVel in the second quarter valued at $437,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in CorVel by 87.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in CorVel in the third quarter valued at $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $70.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, VP Michael Saverien sold 3,900 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $253,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $57,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,542 shares of company stock worth $11,241,606 in the last quarter. 51.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

