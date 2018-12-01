CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) Stake Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of CoStar Group worth $9,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 225.2% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $369.39 on Friday. CoStar Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $283.11 and a fifty-two week high of $448.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.52.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $305.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group Inc will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.44.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.67, for a total transaction of $199,661.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

