Coupa Software (COUP) Upgraded by Loop Capital to “Buy”

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $72.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on COUP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupa Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coupa Software to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Coupa Software from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Coupa Software from $63.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Coupa Software from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.69.

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.43. 1,188,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,455. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $84.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.78 and a beta of 1.79.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $61.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,927,890.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 63,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $3,544,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,248 shares of company stock worth $19,750,003 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 50.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 10.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 3.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 20.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $153,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

