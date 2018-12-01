Cowen Begins Coverage on Parsley Energy (PE)

Stock analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

Shares of PE stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $19.98 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.44 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hemang Desai acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.32 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,125.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A R. Alameddine acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,767.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 487.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

