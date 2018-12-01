Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Given a $55.00 Price Target by Cowen Analysts

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) received a $55.00 price objective from research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.90.

Shares of SUPN stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,046. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $61.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.75 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $113,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $203,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 302.5% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy.

