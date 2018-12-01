Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Position Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $8,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.4% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.2% in the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 11,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBRL shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $146.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.38.

In other news, VP Nicholas V. Flanagan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $874,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,895.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura A. Daily sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.60, for a total transaction of $398,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $180.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.63 and a 12 month high of $185.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $733.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

