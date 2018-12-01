Craig Hallum Upgrades Zillow Group (ZG) to “Buy”

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZG. DA Davidson set a $52.00 price target on Zillow Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zillow Group to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.53.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of ZG stock opened at $36.23 on Thursday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Zillow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $343.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.73 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 206.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,959,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zillow Group by 124.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,965,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,239,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,977,000 after purchasing an additional 142,737 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Zillow Group by 37.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,055,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,088,000 after purchasing an additional 289,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its stake in Zillow Group by 67.1% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 597,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,425,000 after purchasing an additional 239,989 shares in the last quarter. 25.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.