Cranswick (CWK) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Cranswick from GBX 3,450 ($45.08) to GBX 3,625 ($47.37) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Monday, November 19th.

Get Cranswick alerts:

Shares of Cranswick stock opened at GBX 2,834 ($37.03) on Tuesday. Cranswick has a 1 year low of GBX 2,355 ($30.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,497.81 ($45.71).

Cranswick (LON:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 70 ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.55%.

In other news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,314 ($43.30), for a total value of £210,770.40 ($275,408.86). Also, insider Mark Bottomley sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,235 ($42.27), for a total transaction of £588,770 ($769,332.29).

Cranswick Company Profile

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.