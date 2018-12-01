Credit Agricole S A Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (T)

Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,732 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 616,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after purchasing an additional 41,797 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 258.7% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 205,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,061,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,519 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,556,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,650,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,990,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other AT&T news, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 4,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.57%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Bank of America set a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

