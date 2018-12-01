Credit Suisse AG Buys 135,475 Shares of Mastercard Inc (MA)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,495,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,475 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $332,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,120,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,687,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,947 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,023,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,344,423,000 after purchasing an additional 693,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,030,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,779,736,000 after purchasing an additional 452,200 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,428,465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $317,990,000 after purchasing an additional 447,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,734,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $681,011.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mastercard from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mastercard from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.55.

Shares of MA stock opened at $201.07 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $140.61 and a 1 year high of $225.35. The firm has a market cap of $208.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.58% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/credit-suisse-ag-buys-135475-shares-of-mastercard-inc-ma.html.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.