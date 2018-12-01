Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs (NYSEARCA:FEUL) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,546 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 8.07% of Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs worth $28,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,478,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,893,000 after buying an additional 260,124 shares in the last quarter.

Get Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs alerts:

FEUL stock opened at $79.67 on Friday. Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs has a 1 year low of $74.72 and a 1 year high of $102.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Credit Suisse AG Has $28.25 Million Holdings in Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs (FEUL)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/credit-suisse-ag-has-28-25-million-holdings-in-credit-suisse-fi-enhanced-europe-50-etns-feul.html.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs (NYSEARCA:FEUL).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.