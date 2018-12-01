Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Airbus (AIR) a €120.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($145.35) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €120.28 ($139.86).

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

About Airbus

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aeronautics, space, and related products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.