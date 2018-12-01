Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Evonik Industries (EVK) a €31.30 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €31.30 ($36.40) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EVK. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.23 ($38.64).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €23.75 ($27.62) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.