Credit Suisse Group Raises Workday (WDAY) Price Target to $155.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDAY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Workday to $141.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Workday from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Workday from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Workday from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Workday to $169.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.88.

Shares of Workday stock traded up $18.70 on Friday, reaching $164.00. 9,627,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,780. Workday has a one year low of $95.35 and a one year high of $166.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.76. Workday had a negative return on equity of 16.36% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $743.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robynne Sisco sold 6,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.25, for a total value of $799,257.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.08, for a total value of $691,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,782 shares of company stock worth $68,244,014. 33.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Workday by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Workday by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Workday by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,736,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Workday by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

