Credit Suisse Group Trims Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Target Price to $103.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

DGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Argus set a $120.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Shares of DGX opened at $88.57 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $116.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

