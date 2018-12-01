CRH (CRH) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of CRH (LON:CRH) in a research report released on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. They currently have a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20).

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a top pick rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,633 ($34.40) price objective on CRH and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,930.50 ($38.29).

Get CRH alerts:

CRH stock opened at GBX 2,147 ($28.05) on Tuesday. CRH has a 1-year low of GBX 2,297.70 ($30.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,955 ($38.61).

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through six segments: Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, and Asia. The company manufactures and supplies cement, aggregates, asphalt, lime, and readymixed concrete and concrete products; and construction accessories, network access and perimeter protection products, shutters and awnings, and architectural products.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.