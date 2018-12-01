CRH’s (CRH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, www.tipranks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine lowered CRH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered CRH from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.33.

CRH stock opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CRH has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in CRH by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 86,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 226,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in CRH by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 738,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,110,000 after purchasing an additional 182,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through six segments: Europe Heavyside, Europe Lightside, Europe Distribution, Americas Materials, Americas Products, and Asia. The company manufactures and supplies cement, aggregates, asphalt, lime, and readymixed concrete and concrete products; and construction accessories, network access and perimeter protection products, shutters and awnings, and architectural products.

