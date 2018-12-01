Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,988 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 1.15% of Crispr Therapeutics worth $26,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $250,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 51.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after buying an additional 101,028 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $4,435,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,471,000 after buying an additional 116,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Cann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.50 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $38.33 on Friday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $73.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.33). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 331.84% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

Crispr Therapeutics Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, which targets sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia with an ex vivo approach whereby cells are harvested from a patient, treated with a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic and reintroduced into the patient.

