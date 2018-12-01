Critical Contrast: Crimson Wine Group (CWGL) versus Brown-Forman (BF.B)

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) and Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Brown-Forman shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Brown-Forman shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and Brown-Forman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crimson Wine Group $63.22 million 3.03 $6.18 million N/A N/A Brown-Forman $3.25 billion 7.07 $717.00 million $1.48 32.24

Brown-Forman has higher revenue and earnings than Crimson Wine Group.

Dividends

Brown-Forman pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Crimson Wine Group does not pay a dividend. Brown-Forman pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Crimson Wine Group has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brown-Forman has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Crimson Wine Group and Brown-Forman, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Brown-Forman 1 7 2 0 2.10

Brown-Forman has a consensus target price of $56.27, indicating a potential upside of 17.91%. Given Brown-Forman’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brown-Forman is more favorable than Crimson Wine Group.

Profitability

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and Brown-Forman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crimson Wine Group 8.68% 2.90% 2.46% Brown-Forman 19.34% 55.19% 15.25%

Summary

Brown-Forman beats Crimson Wine Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally. It exports its products to 35 countries. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was formerly a subsidiary of Leucadia National Corporation.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation is a spirit and wine company. The Company manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets and sells a range of alcoholic beverages. The Company has a portfolio of approximately 40 spirit, wine and ready-to-drink cocktail (RTD) brands. Its principal brands include Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s RTDs, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey, Gentleman Jack Rare Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire, Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Collection, Jack Daniel’s Sinatra Select, Jack Daniel’s Winter Jack, Jack Daniel’s No. 27 Gold Tennessee Whiskey, Finlandia Vodkas, Finlandia RTDs, Korbel California Brandy, Woodford Reserve Kentucky Bourbons, el Jimador Tequilas, el Jimador New Mix RTDs, Herradura Tequilas, Canadian Mist Canadian Whisky, Sonoma-Cutrer California Wines, Early Times Kentucky Whisky and Bourbon, Chambord Liqueur, Old Forester Kentucky Bourbon, Antiguo Tequila, Pepe Lopez Tequila, Santa Dose Cachaca and Collingwood Canadian Whisky.

