Critical Review: Carriage Services (CSV) vs. China Internet Cafe Holdings Group (CICC)

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) and China Internet Cafe Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CICC) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. China Internet Cafe Holdings Group does not pay a dividend. Carriage Services pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carriage Services has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Carriage Services and China Internet Cafe Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carriage Services 13.91% 10.80% 2.58% China Internet Cafe Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Carriage Services and China Internet Cafe Holdings Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carriage Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Internet Cafe Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carriage Services currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.85%. Given Carriage Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Carriage Services is more favorable than China Internet Cafe Holdings Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.2% of Carriage Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Carriage Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carriage Services and China Internet Cafe Holdings Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carriage Services $258.14 million 1.27 $37.19 million $1.39 12.26 China Internet Cafe Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Carriage Services has higher revenue and earnings than China Internet Cafe Holdings Group.

Summary

Carriage Services beats China Internet Cafe Holdings Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc. provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services. The Cemetery Operations segment provides products and services, such as interment services; the rights to interment in cemetery sites comprising grave sites, mausoleum crypts, and niches; and related cemetery merchandise, including memorials and vaults. As of August 21, 2018, the company operated 181 funeral homes in 29 states; and 32 cemeteries in 11 states. Carriage Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

China Internet Cafe Holdings Group Company Profile

China Internet Cafe Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Junlong Culture Communication Co. Ltd., owns and operates a chain of Internet cafes in the People's Republic of China. It provides Internet access to mature students and migrant workers; and online games, movies, music, and online chatting software. The company also sells snacks, drinks, and game access cards, as well as Internet café memberships. It operates approximately 9 Internet cafés with approximately 1,057 computers in Shenzhen, Guangdong, the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.