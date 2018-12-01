Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,989 Gibraltar Industries Inc (ROCK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,989 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROCK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $36.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.90. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $49.10.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

