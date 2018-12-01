Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,438 Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 105,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 8,736 shares during the period.

MNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Monday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $23.00 price objective on Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mallinckrodt presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

NYSE:MNK opened at $23.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.21. Mallinckrodt PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.31. Mallinckrodt had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 65.24%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mallinckrodt Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

