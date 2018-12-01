Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Reduces Holdings in Boeing Co (BA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,651 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 1.9% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $61,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,415,662 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,488,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,959 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,928,288 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,989,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,158,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,730,674,000 after acquiring an additional 227,374 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,898,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $972,457,000 after acquiring an additional 56,375 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 33,433.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boeing to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $387.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Boeing from $455.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.21.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $346.76 on Friday. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $266.15 and a fifty-two week high of $394.28. The firm has a market cap of $189.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

