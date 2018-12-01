Culp (CULP) Announces Earnings Results

Culp (NYSE:CULP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. Culp had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $77.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.32 million. Culp updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS and its guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $20.49 on Friday. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.16%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Culp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,585,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,379,000 after acquiring an additional 19,933 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Culp by 6.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,489,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after acquiring an additional 85,401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Culp by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Culp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,464,000 after purchasing an additional 21,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Culp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CULP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Culp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

