CVR Refining (CVRR) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVRR. Goldman Sachs Group cut CVR Refining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CVR Refining from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. Barclays lowered shares of CVR Refining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $25.00 target price on shares of CVR Refining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

CVR Refining stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.48. CVR Refining has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. CVR Refining had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Refining during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Refining during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Refining during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Refining during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Refining during the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Refining

CVR Refining, LP operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels in the United States. The company owns and operates a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. It also controls and operates logistics assets, including approximately 570 miles of owned and leased pipelines; approximately 130 crude oil transports; a network of crude oil gathering tank farms; and approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage capacity, as well as approximately 4.6 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity.

