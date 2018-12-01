CVS Health (CVS) Given a $80.00 Price Target by Loop Capital Analysts

Loop Capital set a $80.00 price objective on CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of CVS Health to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.83.

CVS stock opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.44. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $83.88. The stock has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.98.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $47.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $1,027,076.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,166,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,233 shares of company stock worth $5,932,565 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 13,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

