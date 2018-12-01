CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Position Raised by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 95.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at $164,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at $179,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at $215,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $56.08 on Friday. CyrusOne Inc has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $69.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of CyrusOne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $74.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

