D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in Pentair PLC (PNR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Marshwinds Advisory Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. Pentair PLC has a 52-week low of $36.06 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.88 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pentair PLC will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pentair from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 17,133 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $770,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in Pentair PLC (PNR)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/d-a-davidson-co-boosts-position-in-pentair-plc-pnr.html.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.