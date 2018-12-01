D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.02 Million Position in American Tower Corp (AMT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,811,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,331,586,000 after acquiring an additional 448,362 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,195,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,207,889,000 after acquiring an additional 951,620 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,827,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $984,341,000 after acquiring an additional 154,127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,545,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,605,000 after acquiring an additional 44,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Tower by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,032,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,663,000 after acquiring an additional 713,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,908,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,487,882.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven C. Marshall sold 163,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $25,594,218.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,360 shares of company stock worth $55,867,093 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $164.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $130.37 and a 1-year high of $167.09.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America set a $172.00 price target on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.40.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

