DAEX Price Hits $0.0049 on Exchanges (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One DAEX token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $611,849.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.56 or 0.02233681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00125809 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00194077 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.51 or 0.09236228 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,024,172 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.