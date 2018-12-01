Dai (DAI) Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Dai token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00023861 BTC on exchanges including OasisDEX, Kyber Network, Bibox and Radar Relay. Dai has a market capitalization of $61.99 million and $5.35 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.60 or 0.02198053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00125522 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00194594 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $386.69 or 0.09179000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Dai

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 61,672,586 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Gatecoin, AirSwap, Bancor Network, DDEX, Bibox, OasisDEX, Radar Relay, Gate.io, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

