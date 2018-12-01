Danone (DANOY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

DANOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danone from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Danone from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DANOY opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $13.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the Danone, Activia, DanActiv, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Happy Family, Horizon Organic, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoCrunch, and Danio brands; and almond and soy milk, ice creams and novelties, and powdered proteins under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

