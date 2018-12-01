Danone SA (BN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Danone SA (EPA:BN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €73.55 ($85.52).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BN shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price target on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($83.87).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the Danone, Activia, DanActiv, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Happy Family, Horizon Organic, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoCrunch, and Danio brands; and almond and soy milk, ice creams and novelties, and powdered proteins under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.