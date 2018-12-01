News coverage about Data Storage (OTCMKTS:DTST) has been trending positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Data Storage earned a news impact score of 2.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTST traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 7,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,404. Data Storage has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Data Storage alerts:

WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/data-storage-dtst-receives-coverage-optimism-rating-of-2-13.html.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and cloud computing solutions and services primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.