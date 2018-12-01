DecentBet (DBET) Price Up 27% This Week

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 27% higher against the dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $4.03 million and $59,000.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, LATOKEN, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003965 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.52 or 0.02229217 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00125431 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00194519 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.86 or 0.08793466 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet launched on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,297,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,707,172 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet.

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

