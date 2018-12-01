Deere & Company (DE) CFO Sells $1,686,315.51 in Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) CFO Rajesh Kalathur sold 11,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.47, for a total transaction of $1,686,315.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of DE opened at $154.88 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $175.26. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.14). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, Cfra set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $153,780,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $138,797,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 532.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 832,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 56.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,874,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,850,000 after acquiring an additional 674,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 86.4% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,359,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,068,000 after acquiring an additional 630,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

