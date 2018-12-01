DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $4.35 Million Stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 269.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 59.4% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,377,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,300,000 after purchasing an additional 513,352 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 43,018.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,350,000 after purchasing an additional 481,377 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 24.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,094,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,815,000 after purchasing an additional 411,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 35.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,471,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,125,000 after purchasing an additional 386,035 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 54.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,286,000 after purchasing an additional 222,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

NYSE ESS opened at $262.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.20. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $214.03 and a 1 year high of $262.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $350.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.58 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 5.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider John D. Eudy sold 1,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $462,406.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Schall sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total transaction of $84,591.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,318 shares in the company, valued at $11,512,131.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,429 shares of company stock worth $1,626,398 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.68.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale-has-4-35-million-stake-in-essex-property-trust-inc-ess.html.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 248 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.