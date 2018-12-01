DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 25,242 Shares of TransUnion (TRU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,242 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 217,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,600,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 11,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Bank of America started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price objective on TransUnion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

In related news, EVP John T. Danaher sold 4,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $274,299.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Peck sold 141,428 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $8,774,193.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 381,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,676,139.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,339 shares of company stock worth $9,153,788. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRU opened at $64.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $53.11 and a 1 year high of $79.48. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.86.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. TransUnion had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $603.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

