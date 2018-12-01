DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes Position in Tilray Inc (TLRY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.10% of Tilray as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,519,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,467,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

TLRY has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.67.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $102.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $300.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 60.74% and a negative net margin of 121.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

