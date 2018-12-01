Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) Stake Lowered by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Delek US worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 1,712.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000.

DK stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. Delek US Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $61.57.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.94%. On average, analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 82.54%.

In related news, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $60,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on DK. Tudor Pickering downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Delek US from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Delek US from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Delek US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

