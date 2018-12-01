Delivery Hero (DHER) Given a €47.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €47.00 ($54.65) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DHER. Deutsche Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €45.30 ($52.67) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €46.21 ($53.74).

Shares of DHER opened at €32.14 ($37.37) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a one year low of €25.15 ($29.24) and a one year high of €39.87 ($46.36).

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

