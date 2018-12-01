Deluxe Co. (DLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.
Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $50.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Deluxe an industry rank of 187 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
DLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Deluxe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.
In other news, SVP Jeffrey Louis Cotter bought 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.20 per share, with a total value of $100,122.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith A. Bush bought 2,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,192.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deluxe by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,356,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,078,000 after buying an additional 48,461 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Deluxe by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 349,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after buying an additional 41,743 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deluxe by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 91,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deluxe by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 549,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,315,000 after buying an additional 25,391 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Deluxe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 633,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:DLX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. 337,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,133. Deluxe has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $78.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. Deluxe had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deluxe will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is 22.77%.
About Deluxe
Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.
See Also: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deluxe (DLX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.