Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also commented on DSGX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Descartes Systems Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.20.

NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,277. Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 3,015.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth about $233,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 26.2% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 8,153.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

