Desjardins Comments on Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q1 2019 Earnings (BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Average” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.3% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 38.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

