Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 672,503 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,582 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $26,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,395,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,283 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,333,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $173,039,000 after buying an additional 664,206 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,087,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DVN opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $46.54. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.27.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.95.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

