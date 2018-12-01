Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Sells 32,775 Shares of TriMas Corp (TRS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,775 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of TriMas worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in TriMas by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TriMas by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 23,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TriMas by 0.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TriMas by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TriMas by 1.3% in the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 274,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRS shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research report on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of TRS opened at $29.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.79. TriMas Corp has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.02.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.65 million. TriMas had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TriMas Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Aerospace, Energy, and Engineered Components. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures industrial closure products, including steel drum and plastic enclosures, plastic drum closures, and plastic pail dispensers and plugs; and specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets, as well as specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars, and dispensing pumps for the food and beverage markets.

