Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 64.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 90.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth $162,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth $154,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 65.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $241,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $71.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $70.41 and a fifty-two week high of $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Aptiv’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Longbow Research set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.11.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

