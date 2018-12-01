Diamondback Energy (FANG) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FANG. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Williams Capital set a $171.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.63.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $110.38 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $103.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $538.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,523 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,132,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $274,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,469 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 23.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 6,451 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.