Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) Forecasted to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FANG. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, September 28th. TD Securities set a $175.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.63.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $110.38 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $103.51 and a 52 week high of $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $538.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,478,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,011,079,000 after acquiring an additional 984,124 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,483,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,931,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,612,952,000 after acquiring an additional 542,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,595,000.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.80, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

