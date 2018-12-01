DigiPulse (DGPT) Price Hits $0.0173 on Exchanges

DigiPulse (CURRENCY:DGPT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 1st. One DigiPulse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). DigiPulse has a total market capitalization of $39,157.00 and $0.00 worth of DigiPulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigiPulse has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigiPulse alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008825 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.68 or 0.02235799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00125357 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00194483 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $388.74 or 0.09179707 BTC.

DigiPulse Profile

DigiPulse’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. DigiPulse’s total supply is 5,420,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,262,814 tokens. The official website for DigiPulse is www.digipulse.io. The Reddit community for DigiPulse is /r/DigiPulse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiPulse’s official Twitter account is @DigiPulseIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DigiPulse Token Trading

DigiPulse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiPulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiPulse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiPulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiPulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiPulse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.